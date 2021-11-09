Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:DIN opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

