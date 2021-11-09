Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. 1,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dingdong will post -43.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

