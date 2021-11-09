Docebo (DCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (TSE:DCB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$31.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.71 million.

