Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Docebo by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

DCBO stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.97. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,319. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

