Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.11.

NYSE:D opened at $74.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

