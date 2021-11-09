DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) were up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 102,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,118,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in DouYu International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 81,208 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 437,181 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its holdings in DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

