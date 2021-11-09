Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $63.10 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dragonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00050735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00227125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,374,090 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

