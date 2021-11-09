Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Issues Earnings Results

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:DS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,599. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $234.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

