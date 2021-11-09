Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) One Day Volume Tops $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

