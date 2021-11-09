Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.87 and last traded at $58.47. 1,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

