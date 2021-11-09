DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.34 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion.
DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $87.27.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.86.
In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
