DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.34 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.86.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

