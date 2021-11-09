Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.29% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

