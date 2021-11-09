eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $3.51 million and $1,536.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00402267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

