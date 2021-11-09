Eden (EDN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,268.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. Eden has a market cap of $1.13 million and $37,268.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.