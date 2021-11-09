Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Insider David S. Glick Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) insider David S. Glick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,145.54).

Shares of LON:EDGI opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Edge Performance VCT Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.02%.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

