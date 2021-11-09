eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHTH. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.
NASDAQ EHTH opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $787.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
