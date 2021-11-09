eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHTH. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $787.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

