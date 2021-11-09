eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases Earnings Results

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. eHealth updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.13) – (0.43) EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.130-$-0.450 EPS.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,144. eHealth has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $785.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

