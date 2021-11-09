eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases Earnings Results

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. eHealth updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.13) – (0.43) EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.130-$-0.450 EPS.
NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,144. eHealth has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $785.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
