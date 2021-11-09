Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

ELMS opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Electric Last Mile Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.