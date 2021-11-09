Empirical Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Score Media and Gaming makes up about 0.7% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Score Media and Gaming worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,746 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie downgraded Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -34.54. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

