Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $94.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

