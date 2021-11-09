Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Lessened by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,767,300 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.1% of Blackstone Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.63% of Enbridge worth $509,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,381,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,303,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,320,000 after acquiring an additional 879,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,807,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,273 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

