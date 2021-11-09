Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. CSFB lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.72.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at C$52.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.45. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$37.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.61%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.