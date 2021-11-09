Enbridge’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.72.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE ENB opened at C$52.69 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$37.30 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The stock has a market cap of C$106.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.61%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.