Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 82.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

