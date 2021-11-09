Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of ECPG opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $200,000.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.