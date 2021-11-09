Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $200,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.