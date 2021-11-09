Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

TSE:EFX traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 330,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,154. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

