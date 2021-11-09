Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.09

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 4931626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

