Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 26208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

