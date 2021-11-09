Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.48. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.