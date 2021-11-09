Enigma Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Enigma has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $400,136.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00353949 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013522 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

