Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. On average, analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

EGLX stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $394.72 million and a P/E ratio of -10.06. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.