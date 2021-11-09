Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.177-1.179 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

Envestnet stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. 9,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

