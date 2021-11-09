Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.177-1.179 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.
Envestnet stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. 9,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
