Envestnet’s (ENV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.
NYSE ENV opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
