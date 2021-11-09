Envestnet’s (ENV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NYSE ENV opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

