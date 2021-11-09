EOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00007631 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $4.89 billion and approximately $2.25 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,038,893,447 coins and its circulating supply is 962,893,035 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

