Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.44.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$29.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$559.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,490.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.