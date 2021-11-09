Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zymergen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zymergen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.94) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zymergen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $11.08 on Monday. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $106,675,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $65,349,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

