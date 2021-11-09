Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Baudax Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Baudax Bio in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baudax Bio by 735.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 336,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Casten purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 158,200 shares of company stock worth $93,338. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

