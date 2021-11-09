Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

STKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $492.33 million, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 890,656 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,965,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares during the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

