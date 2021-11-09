Equities Analysts Set Expectations for James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of James River Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($3.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.20).

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JRVR. B. Riley upped their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

James River Group stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. James River Group has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

