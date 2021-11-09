Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN):

11/3/2021 – Equitrans Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

10/20/2021 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

10/19/2021 – Equitrans Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

9/28/2021 – Equitrans Midstream is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 207,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

