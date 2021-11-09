Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Cap of $262,683.03

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $262,683.03 and $13,466.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,758.68 or 0.07095966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00092472 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

