Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

