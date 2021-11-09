Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98.

