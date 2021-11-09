EventChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,873.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $658,312.56 and approximately $29,873.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00226241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.