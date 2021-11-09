Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.20-0.19) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $102-102.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.13 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.89.

EVBG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 415,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $268,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

