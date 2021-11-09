Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

KO opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

