Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.810-$3.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.43.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.