Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $31.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,198,663. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 104,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

