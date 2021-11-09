Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

EVH stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. 577,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,663 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

