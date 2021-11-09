Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.72.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $134,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

